Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

KPTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 41,140 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $50,190.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,411 shares of company stock valued at $32,103. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.