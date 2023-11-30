Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) EVP John C. Frey Buys 117,946 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) EVP John C. Frey purchased 117,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182,998.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,523.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
