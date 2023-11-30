Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $34.56 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,140,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,390,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $57.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

