Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $53.50 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $53,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.30. 179,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,962. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

