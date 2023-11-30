Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,014 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DHR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.67. 596,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,781. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.55 and a 200 day moving average of $233.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

