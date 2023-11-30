Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 5,568 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $457.21. 846,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,109. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $353.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

