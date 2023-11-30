KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 998,925 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.33% of KBR worth $28,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after purchasing an additional 804,279 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at about $50,629,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth about $22,631,000.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 472,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KBR’s payout ratio is -34.18%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

