Kenneth Best Sells 9,138 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $129.36 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.25 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

