Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,692 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

NYSE BHP opened at $60.81 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

