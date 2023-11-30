Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

