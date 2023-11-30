Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IOO opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $78.86.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.