Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

