Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.