Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,970 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Workday Stock Up 11.0 %

WDAY stock opened at $263.49 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.13 and a twelve month high of $270.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.64 and a 200 day moving average of $224.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

