Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 264 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 30,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 43,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $808.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $812.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $784.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

