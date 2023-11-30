Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,804 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.84.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.39.

Get Our Latest Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

