Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 274.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

