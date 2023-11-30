Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

