Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

