Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Price Performance
Koss stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.
Institutional Trading of Koss
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.