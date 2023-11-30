Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Thomas E. Iv Mills Sells 6,250 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after acquiring an additional 173,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,278,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,374,000 after buying an additional 166,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after buying an additional 656,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

