Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,345 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.33% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 594,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,878,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 128,375 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,068 shares of company stock worth $840,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 246,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

