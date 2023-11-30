La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at La-Z-Boy

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LZB opened at $31.70 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

