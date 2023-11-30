Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,442,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance
Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $809.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $20.02.
Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Lakeland Bancorp Profile
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.
