Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lantheus worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $676,946,000 after purchasing an additional 258,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.26. 151,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.