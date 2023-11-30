Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,323,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,550,000 after buying an additional 624,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $82.41 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

