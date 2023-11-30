Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 132,545 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,545 shares during the period. Surgery Partners accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Surgery Partners worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $2,338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. 153,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

