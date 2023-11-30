Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 259,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.15% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after purchasing an additional 226,101 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

