Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.14% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,886.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,805. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.32. 115,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,500. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

