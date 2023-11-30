Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 31,530 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000. Shockwave Medical accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.09% of Shockwave Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,066,440. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.13. The stock had a trading volume of 118,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,867. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.17. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.