Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 80,910 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.07% of Wayfair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.26. 960,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $68,467.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,080.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,564. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

