Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.06. 142,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,486. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

