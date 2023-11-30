Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.95. 325,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,382. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

