Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 179,605 Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Treace Medical Concepts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 21.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMCI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 76,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,771. The company has a market cap of $561.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

