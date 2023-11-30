Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 200,110 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,627,000 after acquiring an additional 169,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000,000 after acquiring an additional 304,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 4,024,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,170,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

