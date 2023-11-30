Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 31,360 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,360 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.05% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $221.87. 67,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average of $196.03. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $230.61. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

