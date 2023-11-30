Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 45,430 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Entegris by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 99,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,128. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

