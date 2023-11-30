Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 98,610 PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.26% of PDF Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PDFS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,010. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.