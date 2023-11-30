Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,480 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 414.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 53.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,192 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.75. 278,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.21. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

