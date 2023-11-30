Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $263,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 106,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 48,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIX stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.34. 23,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,827. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.38. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.28 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $562,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,228.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $562,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,638 shares of company stock worth $2,159,737 over the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

