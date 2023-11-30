Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,328,000 after buying an additional 173,174 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after acquiring an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,693,000 after acquiring an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

