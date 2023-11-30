Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.36% of Vericel worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 191.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vericel by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VCEL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Vericel Stock Up 1.7 %

Vericel stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.87. 32,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,184. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

