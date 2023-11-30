Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,895 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $111.81. The company had a trading volume of 154,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.35.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

