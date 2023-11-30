Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Arcosa worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $23,248,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $18,054,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 382,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after buying an additional 276,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

ACA traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

