Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the quarter. AZEK accounts for about 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AZEK worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after buying an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AZEK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 458,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,503. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.73.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

