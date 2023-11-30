Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,580 shares during the period. Wingstop comprises about 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.15% of Wingstop worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,287,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.15. 57,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,456. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.48. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $241.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

