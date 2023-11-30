Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $4.28 Million in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of John Bean Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.00. 25,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,493. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBT. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

