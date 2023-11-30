Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.43% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. 15,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,044. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.90 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA



