Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $4.81 Million in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.13% of TG Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,584. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 2.10. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

