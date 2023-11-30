Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.47 Million in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.08% of Rambus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 204,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.23. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $519,288.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $519,288.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,188,120. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

