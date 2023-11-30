Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $6.41 Million in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 608,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.98.

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $145,890.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $145,890.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $309,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,279 shares in the company, valued at $398,024.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,348 shares of company stock valued at $836,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 379,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,327. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.55.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

